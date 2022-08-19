Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS), which is $179.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $180.67 after opening rate of $176.55 while the lowest price it went was recorded $176.49 before closing at $169.29.Recently in News on August 18, 2022, 11 Enterprise AI Trends to Know. By Jonathon Wright, Chief Technology Evangelist, Software Automation, Keysight Technologies. You can read further details here

Keysight Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $207.22 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $127.93 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) full year performance was 9.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Keysight Technologies Inc. shares are logging -14.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $127.93 and $209.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1676860 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) recorded performance in the market was -13.15%, having the revenues showcasing 31.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.73B, as it employees total of 14500 workers.

Analysts verdict on Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 147.42, with a change in the price was noted +19.25. In a similar fashion, Keysight Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +12.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 926,022 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KEYS is recording 0.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Keysight Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.29%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Keysight Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.43%, alongside a boost of 9.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.88% during last recorded quarter.