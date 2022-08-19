Genius Group Limited (GNS): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Genius Group Limited (GNS), which is $8.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.59 after opening rate of $6.52 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.45 before closing at $6.38.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, Genius Group Launches $1 Million Scholarship Fund for Students at University of Antelope Valley. Genius Group Limited (“Genius Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: GNS), a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group has today announced plans to launch a $1 million scholarship contribution for students at the University of Antelope Valley (UAV) in California, USA. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Group Limited shares are logging -76.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 146.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.45 and $36.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 607225 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Group Limited (GNS) recorded performance in the market was -72.10%, having the revenues showcasing 45.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 172.67M, as it employees total of 241 workers.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genius Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNS is recording 0.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Genius Group Limited (GNS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.69%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Genius Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.10%. The shares increased approximately by 74.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by 53.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.47% during last recorded quarter.