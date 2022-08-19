Duke Realty Corporation (DRE): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), which is $64.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $65.31 after opening rate of $65.16 while the lowest price it went was recorded $64.50 before closing at $64.88.Recently in News on July 28, 2022, Duke Realty Sets Meeting and Record Dates for Special Meeting. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) today announced that its Board of Directors has called a special meeting of its stockholders to consider and vote on its proposed merger with Prologis, Inc. (“Prologis”). The special meeting will be conducted via a virtual live webcast on September 28, 2022, commencing at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. Stockholders of record of Duke Realty as of the close of business on August 8, 2022, the record date for the special meeting, will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the special meeting. You can read further details here

Duke Realty Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $65.80 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $47.12 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) full year performance was 27.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Duke Realty Corporation shares are logging -2.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $47.12 and $66.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1629132 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) recorded performance in the market was -1.57%, having the revenues showcasing 24.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.31B, as it employees total of 340 workers.

The Analysts eye on Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Duke Realty Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 56.78, with a change in the price was noted +7.86. In a similar fashion, Duke Realty Corporation posted a movement of +13.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,825,680 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DRE is recording 0.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Technical rundown of Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)

Raw Stochastic average of Duke Realty Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.82%.

Considering, the past performance of Duke Realty Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.94%, alongside a boost of 27.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.87% during last recorded quarter.