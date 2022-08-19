Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY), which is $2.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.47 after opening rate of $1.96 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.92 before closing at $1.98.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, Leafly Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Delivered 13.8% revenue growth and 19% ending retail account growth over Q2 2021. You can read further details here

Leafly Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.5800 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $1.9100 for the same time period, recorded on 08/17/22.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) full year performance was -79.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leafly Holdings Inc. shares are logging -82.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.91 and $11.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3071470 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) recorded performance in the market was -79.98%, having the revenues showcasing -78.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 83.48M, as it employees total of 250 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.0500, with a change in the price was noted -6.20. In a similar fashion, Leafly Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -75.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 324,820 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Raw Stochastic average of Leafly Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 0.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.20%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Leafly Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.01%, alongside a downfall of -79.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -60.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -78.02% during last recorded quarter.