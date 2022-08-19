Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO). It is currently valued at $15.66. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $15.66, after setting-off with the price of $15.30. Company’s stock value dipped to $14.9201 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.30.Recently in News on August 17, 2022, Credo Launches Comprehensive Family of 112G PAM4 SerDes IP for TSMC N5 and N4 Process Technologies. Unique programmable power versus channel reach performance technology targets high-performance compute, switching, AI, machine learning, security, and optical. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares are logging -13.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.61 and $18.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1682038 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) recorded performance in the market was 34.42%, having the revenues showcasing 59.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.19B, as it employees total of 382 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.38, with a change in the price was noted +1.19. In a similar fashion, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd posted a movement of +8.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 674,724 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRDO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Raw Stochastic average of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.92%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.42%. The shares increased approximately by 5.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 59.47% during last recorded quarter.