Box Inc. (BOX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.14

Box Inc. (BOX) is priced at $30.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $30.54 and reached a high price of $31.28, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $30.62. The stock touched a low price of $30.49.Recently in News on August 18, 2022, Box Announces Appointment of Amit Walia, CEO of Informatica, to Its Board of Directors. Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) today announced the appointment of Amit Walia to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Walia brings more than 25 years of deep industry expertise, including his operating roles as CEO of Informatica and President of Products and Marketing at Informatica, as well as leadership roles at Symantec Corporation, Intuit Inc., and McKinsey & Company. You can read further details here

Box Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.04 on 04/20/22, with the lowest value was $22.31 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Box Inc. (BOX) full year performance was 23.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Box Inc. shares are logging -6.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.18 and $33.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2172699 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Box Inc. (BOX) recorded performance in the market was 18.33%, having the revenues showcasing 14.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.42B, as it employees total of 2172 workers.

Specialists analysis on Box Inc. (BOX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Box Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.15, with a change in the price was noted +2.68. In a similar fashion, Box Inc. posted a movement of +9.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,690,171 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Box Inc. (BOX)

Raw Stochastic average of Box Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.14%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.27%, alongside a boost of 23.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.74% during last recorded quarter.