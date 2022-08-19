Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY): Major Movement on the Horizon

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is priced at $7.79 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.25 and reached a high price of $7.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.11. The stock touched a low price of $7.24.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, Amplify Energy Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Issues Updated Guidance. Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) (“Amplify” or the “Company”) announced today its operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2022 and updated its full-year 2022 guidance. You can read further details here

Amplify Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.86 on 06/07/22, with the lowest value was $3.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) full year performance was 123.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amplify Energy Corp. shares are logging -20.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 199.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.60 and $9.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 712539 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) recorded performance in the market was 150.48%, having the revenues showcasing 1.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 283.56M, as it employees total of 210 workers.

Specialists analysis on Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amplify Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.99, with a change in the price was noted +1.48. In a similar fashion, Amplify Energy Corp. posted a movement of +23.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 867,429 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.58%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 150.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 64.00%, alongside a boost of 123.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.17% during last recorded quarter.