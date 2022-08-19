Aclarion Inc. (ACON): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) is priced at $1.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.903 and reached a high price of $1.77, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.88. The stock touched a low price of $0.883.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Aclarion, Inc. to Present at Investor Summit Group’s Q3 Virtual Conference. Broomfield, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – August 4, 2022) – Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) (NASDAQ: ACONW) (“Aclarion” or the “Company”), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary algorithms to identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today that Jeff Thramann, Executive Chairman, and Brent Ness, CEO, will be attending and presenting at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, the Company will provide an overview of its business and corporate strategy as well as upcoming key highlights. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in the Investors’ section of the Aclarion website. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aclarion Inc. shares are logging -73.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.78 and $4.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6018768 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aclarion Inc. (ACON) recorded performance in the market was -60.66%, having the revenues showcasing -28.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.42M, as it employees total of 6 workers.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aclarion Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Aclarion Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Aclarion Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.66%. The shares increased approximately by 17.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.67% during last recorded quarter.