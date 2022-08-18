Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) is priced at $1.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.78 and reached a high price of $1.21, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.79. The stock touched a low price of $0.70.Recently in News on August 12, 2022, Nova LifeStyle, Inc. Reports Second Quarter FY 2022 Results. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) (“Nova LifeStyle” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Nova LifeStyle Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9900 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.6311 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) full year performance was -42.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nova LifeStyle Inc. shares are logging -59.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $2.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1389362 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) recorded performance in the market was -40.64%, having the revenues showcasing 36.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.56M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Specialists analysis on Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nova LifeStyle Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9307, with a change in the price was noted -0.43. In a similar fashion, Nova LifeStyle Inc. posted a movement of -27.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 59,525 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY)

Raw Stochastic average of Nova LifeStyle Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.66%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.73%, alongside a downfall of -42.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 53.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.64% during last recorded quarter.