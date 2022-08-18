Farmmi Inc. (FAMI): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI), which is $1.16 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.18 after opening rate of $1.14 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.12 before closing at $1.18.Recently in News on August 16, 2022, Farmmi Targets North American Growth with New Canadian Subsidiary and Latest Order. Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agricultural products supplier in China, announced today the recent formation of a wholly owned subsidiary, Farmmi Canada Inc., to further develop its agricultural products trading business in Canada and other international markets. The Company also announced a new sales win for its popular, flavor rich, nutritious dried Shiitake mushrooms, which will export to Vancouver, Canada. You can read further details here

Farmmi Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.2475 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $1.0100 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) full year performance was -87.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Farmmi Inc. shares are logging -92.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $14.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 723932 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) recorded performance in the market was -78.78%, having the revenues showcasing -47.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.15M, as it employees total of 67 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8759, with a change in the price was noted -2.75. In a similar fashion, Farmmi Inc. posted a movement of -70.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 951,943 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FAMI is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

Raw Stochastic average of Farmmi Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Farmmi Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.49%, alongside a downfall of -87.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 3.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.03% during last recorded quarter.