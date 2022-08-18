Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) was valued at $7.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.04 while reaching the peak value of $8.07 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.895. The stock current value is $7.95.Recently in News on August 16, 2022, Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend for Third Quarter 2022. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building, the World’s Most Famous Building, and Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, the newly reimagined and iconic Empire State Building Observatory. Today, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.035 per share for the third quarter of 2022, payable to holders of the Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock and to holders of Empire State Realty OP, L.P.’s (“ESRO”) Series ES, Series 250 and Series 60 operating partnership units (NYSE Arca: ESBA, FISK and OGCP, respectively) and Series PR operating partnership units. You can read further details here

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.49 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $6.53 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) full year performance was -23.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares are logging -28.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.53 and $11.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 607276 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) recorded performance in the market was -10.79%, having the revenues showcasing -6.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.29B, as it employees total of 693 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Empire State Realty Trust Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.05, with a change in the price was noted -1.95. In a similar fashion, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. posted a movement of -19.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,418,523 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ESRT is recording 2.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.38.

Technical breakdown of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)

Raw Stochastic average of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.61%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Empire State Realty Trust Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.35%, alongside a downfall of -23.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.37% during last recorded quarter.