Buying a Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) is priced at $0.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.2684 and reached a high price of $0.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.27. The stock touched a low price of $0.24.Recently in News on June 14, 2022, Statera Biopharma Announces BF Borgers CPA PC as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) (the “Company” or “Statera Biopharma”), a biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, today announced the appointment of Certified Public Accountants, BF Borgers CPA PC as the Company’s independent accountant to audit the balance sheet of the Company as of December 31, 2021, and the related statements of operations, stockholders’ equity and income, and cash flows for the period ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Statera Biopharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3800 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.2005 for the same time period, recorded on 07/29/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) full year performance was -92.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Statera Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -94.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $4.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 788677 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) recorded performance in the market was -89.35%, having the revenues showcasing -2.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.54M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Analysts verdict on Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Statera Biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2559, with a change in the price was noted -0.10. In a similar fashion, Statera Biopharma Inc. posted a movement of -29.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,074,570 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STAB is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Statera Biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Statera Biopharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -89.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.93%, alongside a downfall of -92.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.27% during last recorded quarter.