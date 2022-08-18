Borr Drilling Limited (BORR): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR), which is $3.75 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.70 after opening rate of $3.63 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.595 before closing at $3.65.Recently in News on August 17, 2022, Borr Drilling – First Settlement in the US Offering of Common Shares. Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE and OSE: BORR) announced today the first settlement of its previously announced US public offering of 69,444,444 US common shares of the Company, at a price per share of $3.60 per common share for total gross proceeds of $250 million. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,944,444 common shares at the offering price minus underwriting discounts. You can read further details here

Borr Drilling Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.96 on 06/02/22, with the lowest value was $1.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) full year performance was 193.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borr Drilling Limited shares are logging -46.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 234.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $6.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 826017 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) recorded performance in the market was 77.18%, having the revenues showcasing -26.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 499.36M, as it employees total of 517 workers.

The Analysts eye on Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Borr Drilling Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.42, with a change in the price was noted +0.33. In a similar fashion, Borr Drilling Limited posted a movement of +9.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,811,492 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Raw Stochastic average of Borr Drilling Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.31%.

Considering, the past performance of Borr Drilling Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 77.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.01%, alongside a boost of 193.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.71% during last recorded quarter.