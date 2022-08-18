Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) was valued at $0.48. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.47 while reaching the peak value of $0.47 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.431. The stock current value is $0.44.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, AGTC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (“AGTC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGTC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and potential commercialization of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases with an initial focus on inherited retinal diseases, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences:. You can read further details here

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8250 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.3465 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/22.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) full year performance was -87.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are logging -88.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $3.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1384015 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) recorded performance in the market was -76.83%, having the revenues showcasing -47.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.61M, as it employees total of 83 workers.

Analysts verdict on Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7712, with a change in the price was noted -0.82. In a similar fashion, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation posted a movement of -65.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 984,230 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGTC is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.52%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.08%, alongside a downfall of -87.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.45% during last recorded quarter.