Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) is priced at $7.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.15 and reached a high price of $8.29, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.17. The stock touched a low price of $7.15.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, Torrid Announces Appointment of Tim O. Martin, DTC Veteran, as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer and Updates Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Guidance. Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer apparel, intimates, and accessories brand in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, announced today that Tim Martin has been appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer effective September 12, 2022. In addition, Hyon Park has been named Chief Technology Officer. You can read further details here

Torrid Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.29 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $3.70 for the same time period, recorded on 07/27/22.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) full year performance was -74.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Torrid Holdings Inc. shares are logging -76.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.70 and $33.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2370009 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) recorded performance in the market was -21.56%, having the revenues showcasing 45.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 716.41M, as it employees total of 2063 workers.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Torrid Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.43, with a change in the price was noted +0.40. In a similar fashion, Torrid Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +5.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 469,425 in trading volumes.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Torrid Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.93%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Torrid Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.82%, alongside a downfall of -74.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 40.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 73.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.40% during last recorded quarter.