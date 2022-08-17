TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) was valued at $0.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.406 while reaching the peak value of $0.4139 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.3803. The stock current value is $0.39.Recently in News on July 25, 2022, TC BioPharm Executives to Speak at The 3rd Gamma Delta T Therapies Summit. Event Taking Place in Boston on July 26-28, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc shares are logging -88.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $3.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 598690 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) recorded performance in the market was -81.60%, having the revenues showcasing -59.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.01M, as it employees total of 76 workers.

Analysts verdict on TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7828, with a change in the price was noted -0.94. In a similar fashion, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc posted a movement of -70.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 890,968 in trading volumes.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.60%. The shares increased approximately by -4.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -59.08% during last recorded quarter.