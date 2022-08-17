Take note of this Trade Activity: Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF), which is $8.06 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.17 after opening rate of $7.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.0711 before closing at $7.21.Recently in News on August 8, 2022, Tattooed Chef Announces $40 Million Credit Facility. Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, announced today an expanded and extended secured revolving credit facility (“the credit facility”) with UMB Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of UMB Financial Corporation. The credit facility was increased to $40 million from $25 million and has a three-year term set to mature in September 2025. The prior facility, also with UMB, was scheduled to mature in September 2023. You can read further details here

Tattooed Chef Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.64 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $5.84 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) full year performance was -51.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tattooed Chef Inc. shares are logging -68.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.84 and $25.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1898357 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) recorded performance in the market was -48.13%, having the revenues showcasing 13.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 671.32M, as it employees total of 600 workers.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.82, with a change in the price was noted -4.01. In a similar fashion, Tattooed Chef Inc. posted a movement of -33.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 564,251 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TTCF is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tattooed Chef Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.76%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tattooed Chef Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.06%, alongside a downfall of -51.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.68% during last recorded quarter.