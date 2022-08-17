Save Foods Inc. (SVFD): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

At the end of the latest market close, Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) was valued at $4.76. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.03 while reaching the peak value of $3.12 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.90. The stock current value is $2.92.Recently in News on August 15, 2022, Save Foods Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Save Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety while reducing the use of pesticides, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 1,600,000 shares of Common Stock at a public offering price of $3.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $4.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on August 18, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Save Foods Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.00 on 03/10/22, with the lowest value was $2.74 for the same time period, recorded on 06/13/22.

Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) full year performance was -67.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Save Foods Inc. shares are logging -69.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.74 and $9.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1350965 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) recorded performance in the market was -27.18%, having the revenues showcasing -25.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.79M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Save Foods Inc. (SVFD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Save Foods Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.38, with a change in the price was noted -2.85. In a similar fashion, Save Foods Inc. posted a movement of -49.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 76,568 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SVFD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Save Foods Inc. (SVFD)

Raw Stochastic average of Save Foods Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.42%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Save Foods Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.78%, alongside a downfall of -67.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -43.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by -21.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.13% during last recorded quarter.