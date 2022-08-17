Recent Change of 11.20% in the DatChat Inc. (DATS) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of DatChat Inc. (DATS), which is $1.39 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.54 after opening rate of $1.25 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.2449 before closing at $1.25.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, DatChat to Showcase All-New Metaverse “The Habytat” at DCENTRAL Miami. Will release Phase 1 to the General public to Interact and Secure Property within “Geniuz City”- The First world of the Habytat Metaverse. You can read further details here

DatChat Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.1400 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $1.0300 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) full year performance was -63.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DatChat Inc. shares are logging -92.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.03 and $18.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1381499 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DatChat Inc. (DATS) recorded performance in the market was -54.13%, having the revenues showcasing 8.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.37M, as it employees total of 6 workers.

The Analysts eye on DatChat Inc. (DATS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DatChat Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4367, with a change in the price was noted -0.41. In a similar fashion, DatChat Inc. posted a movement of -22.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,737,051 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DATS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of DatChat Inc. (DATS)

Raw Stochastic average of DatChat Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.54%.

Considering, the past performance of DatChat Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.10%, alongside a downfall of -63.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.59% during last recorded quarter.