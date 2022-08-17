Reason’s why Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $268.84

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is priced at $292.94 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $298.88 and reached a high price of $299.575, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $301.13. The stock touched a low price of $289.56.Recently in News on August 15, 2022, Enphase Energy Expands IQ8 Microinverter Deployments in New Jersey. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in New Jersey have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ8™ Microinverters following the product’s launch in North America late last year. IQ8 Microinverters paired with Enphase’s industry leading IQ™ Batteries give homeowners more energy resilience as experts predict an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year. You can read further details here

Enphase Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $308.88 on 08/08/22, with the lowest value was $113.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) full year performance was 74.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enphase Energy Inc. shares are logging -5.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 158.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $113.40 and $308.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3539805 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) recorded performance in the market was 60.13%, having the revenues showcasing 93.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.84B, as it employees total of 2260 workers.

Analysts verdict on Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

During the last month, 23 analysts gave the Enphase Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 202.28, with a change in the price was noted +102.75. In a similar fashion, Enphase Energy Inc. posted a movement of +54.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,968,659 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ENPH is recording 2.85 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.66.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Enphase Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Enphase Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 60.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 103.53%, alongside a boost of 74.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 41.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 93.96% during last recorded quarter.