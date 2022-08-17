Perhaps this is the right time to buy: TELA Bio Inc. (TELA)

TELA Bio Inc. (TELA) is priced at $8.13 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.50 and reached a high price of $8.56, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.15. The stock touched a low price of $8.06.Recently in News on August 15, 2022, TELA Bio Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. TELA Bio, Inc. (“TELA”), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $8.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $32.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In addition, TELA has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All shares of common stock are being offered by TELA. The offering is expected to close on or about August 18, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

TELA Bio Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.70 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $5.15 for the same time period, recorded on 06/10/22.

TELA Bio Inc. (TELA) full year performance was -40.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TELA Bio Inc. shares are logging -45.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.15 and $14.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 852886 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TELA Bio Inc. (TELA) recorded performance in the market was -36.48%, having the revenues showcasing -5.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 105.85M, as it employees total of 123 workers.

TELA Bio Inc. (TELA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TELA Bio Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.47, with a change in the price was noted -3.79. In a similar fashion, TELA Bio Inc. posted a movement of -31.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 64,810 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TELA is recording 3.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.17.

TELA Bio Inc. (TELA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of TELA Bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.66%.

If we look into the earlier routines of TELA Bio Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.10%, alongside a downfall of -40.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.57% during last recorded quarter.