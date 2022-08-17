NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

At the end of the latest market close, NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) was valued at $12.91. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.80 while reaching the peak value of $12.84 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.99. The stock current value is $12.08.Recently in News on August 16, 2022, NeoGenomics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). NeoGenomics, Inc. (Nasdaq:NEO), a leading provider of oncology testing and global contract research services, today announced, as required by the Nasdaq Listing Rules, equity inducement awards to Mr. Chris Smith, the company’s new chief executive officer. As a material inducement to Mr. Smith joining the company, and in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the Culture and Compensation Committee of the Board approved granting Mr. Smith (i) an award of 336,767 restricted stock shares of the company’s common stock (the “RSA”), (ii) a sign-on award of 265,452 restricted stock shares of the company’s common stock (the “Sign-On Award”), and (iii) a stock option to purchase 694,444 shares of the company’s common stock, in each case effective as of August 15, 2022 (collectively, the “Inducement Awards”). The Inducement Awards were made outside of the company’s current equity plan, but are subject to terms and conditions generally consistent with those in the company’s 2015 Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan, as most recently amended and approved by a majority the stockholders on May 27, 2021. You can read further details here

NeoGenomics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.34 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $6.85 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) full year performance was -71.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NeoGenomics Inc. shares are logging -77.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.85 and $54.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3655826 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) recorded performance in the market was -64.60%, having the revenues showcasing 35.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.48B, as it employees total of 2000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NeoGenomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.96, with a change in the price was noted -5.40. In a similar fashion, NeoGenomics Inc. posted a movement of -30.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,459,638 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NEO is recording 0.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.51.

Technical breakdown of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

Raw Stochastic average of NeoGenomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.55%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of NeoGenomics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.00%, alongside a downfall of -71.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 53.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.58% during last recorded quarter.