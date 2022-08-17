Market data suggests positive returns on Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) is priced at $0.82 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.89 and reached a high price of $0.8939, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.91. The stock touched a low price of $0.7475.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, Foresight Launches Management Vlog Series to Share Company Updates. Vlogs will provide a deeper look at recently published press releases. You can read further details here

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8500 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.4853 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) full year performance was -74.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -77.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $3.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 564943 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) recorded performance in the market was -51.76%, having the revenues showcasing 35.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.91M, as it employees total of 68 workers.

Specialists analysis on Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7729, with a change in the price was noted -0.36. In a similar fashion, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. posted a movement of -30.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 453,390 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

Raw Stochastic average of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.11%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.87%, alongside a downfall of -74.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.83% during last recorded quarter.