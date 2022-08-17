LiveOne Inc. (LVO) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -14.31%: What to Expect?

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) is priced at $1.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.17 and reached a high price of $1.21, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.21. The stock touched a low price of $0.9802.Recently in News on August 15, 2022, PODCASTONE EXPANDS NETWORK WITH EXCLUSIVE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH ENTOURAGE STAR KEVIN CONNOLLY’S ACTIONPARK MEDIA’S (APM) PODCAST SLATE. Partnership Increases Network Distribution to Over 325 Episodes Weekly, Including 11 APM Podcasts Which Have Garnered Over 40 Million Downloads. You can read further details here

LiveOne Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4300 on 07/15/22, with the lowest value was $0.5600 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) full year performance was -63.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LiveOne Inc. shares are logging -70.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $3.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 965396 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LiveOne Inc. (LVO) recorded performance in the market was -17.19%, having the revenues showcasing 68.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 91.73M, as it employees total of 184 workers.

Analysts verdict on LiveOne Inc. (LVO)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the LiveOne Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9315, with a change in the price was noted +0.33. In a similar fashion, LiveOne Inc. posted a movement of +44.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 516,519 in trading volumes.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of LiveOne Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.54%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of LiveOne Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.39%, alongside a downfall of -63.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 68.25% during last recorded quarter.