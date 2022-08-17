Investors have a limited window left to buy MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT)

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) is priced at $6.17 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.71 and reached a high price of $6.28, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.75. The stock touched a low price of $5.59.Recently in News on August 10, 2022, MaxCyte Reports Second Quarter and Half-Year 2022 Financial Results. 45% Year-Over-Year Core Business Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2022. You can read further details here

MaxCyte Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.88 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $3.36 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) full year performance was -61.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MaxCyte Inc. shares are logging -64.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.36 and $17.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2617556 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) recorded performance in the market was -39.45%, having the revenues showcasing 38.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 616.81M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Specialists analysis on MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MaxCyte Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.18, with a change in the price was noted -1.00. In a similar fashion, MaxCyte Inc. posted a movement of -13.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 552,004 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MXCT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT)

Raw Stochastic average of MaxCyte Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.48%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.66%, alongside a downfall of -61.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.65% during last recorded quarter.