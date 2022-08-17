Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) was valued at $4.12. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.13 while reaching the peak value of $4.665 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.98. The stock current value is $4.64.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results. Company Reiterates Updated Full Year 2022 Outlook. You can read further details here

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.14 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.27 for the same time period, recorded on 08/03/22.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) full year performance was -88.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. shares are logging -91.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.27 and $56.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1235145 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) recorded performance in the market was -83.60%, having the revenues showcasing -38.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 221.14M, as it employees total of 709 workers.

The Analysts eye on Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.11, with a change in the price was noted -11.10. In a similar fashion, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. posted a movement of -70.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 754,104 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HYFM is recording 0.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.29.

Technical rundown of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Raw Stochastic average of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.08%.

Considering, the past performance of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -83.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.02%, alongside a downfall of -88.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 72.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by 45.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.22% during last recorded quarter.