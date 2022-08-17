Gear up for the change! Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) has hit the volume of 606660

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY), which is $0.43 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.48 after opening rate of $0.48 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.41 before closing at $0.48.Recently in News on August 8, 2022, Fury Gold and Newmont Increase Joint Venture Interests at Éléonore South Gold Project to 100%. Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY), (NYSE American:FURY) (“Fury” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Fury and Newmont Corporation (“Newmont”) as purchasers have concurrently agreed, through their respective subsidiaries, to buy-out the remaining approximately 23.77% participating interest of Azimut Exploration Inc. on a pro-rata basis. The 100% Éléonore South Joint Venture (“ESJV”) interests will then be Fury 50.022% and Newmont 49.978% with Fury remaining operator under an amended and restated joint venture agreement. The cost to Fury of the 11.902% additional participating interest in the joint venture will be approximately C$1.2M. Completion of the purchase is subject to certain conditions precedent and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. You can read further details here

Fury Gold Mines Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8399 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.4000 for the same time period, recorded on 07/26/22.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) full year performance was -50.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fury Gold Mines Limited shares are logging -52.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $0.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 606660 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) recorded performance in the market was -32.86%, having the revenues showcasing -28.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 77.97M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Specialists analysis on Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Fury Gold Mines Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5731, with a change in the price was noted -0.27. In a similar fashion, Fury Gold Mines Limited posted a movement of -38.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 142,364 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FURY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY)

Raw Stochastic average of Fury Gold Mines Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.01%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.08%, alongside a downfall of -50.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.35% during last recorded quarter.