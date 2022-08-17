Gear up for the change! Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) has hit the volume of 581996

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is priced at $0.56 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.60 and reached a high price of $0.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.61. The stock touched a low price of $0.5507.Recently in News on August 5, 2022, Ebang International to Launch New Ebonex Crypto-Linked Payment Cards Powered by Mastercard. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company”, “we” or “our”), a global blockchain technology company, today announced that its Australian cryptocurrency exchange platform, Ebonex, has collaborated with Mastercard to enable a new crypto-linked card. Ebonex allows customers to buy, sell and trade crypto assets. This collaboration with Mastercard will give Ebonex customers the flexibility to spend their crypto holdings anywhere Mastercard is accepted by seamlessly converting it into fiat currency the merchant accepts. You can read further details here

Ebang International Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8800 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.3707 for the same time period, recorded on 06/24/22.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) full year performance was -75.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares are logging -80.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $2.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 581996 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) recorded performance in the market was -45.73%, having the revenues showcasing -24.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 77.82M, as it employees total of 262 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ebang International Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7569, with a change in the price was noted -0.77. In a similar fashion, Ebang International Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -57.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,581,004 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ebang International Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.97%, alongside a downfall of -75.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.30% during last recorded quarter.