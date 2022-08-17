Gear up for the change! Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has hit the volume of 1936620

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is priced at $4.19 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.65 and reached a high price of $4.7687, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.65. The stock touched a low price of $4.49.Recently in News on August 10, 2022, Archer Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results. Success of Maker Flight Test Program, Completion of PDR and United Airlines Pre-Delivery Payment Advances Path To Commercialization. You can read further details here

Archer Aviation Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.35 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.61 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) full year performance was -53.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Archer Aviation Inc. shares are logging -60.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.61 and $10.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1936620 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) recorded performance in the market was -23.01%, having the revenues showcasing 16.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.11B, as it employees total of 209 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Archer Aviation Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.97, with a change in the price was noted -0.79. In a similar fashion, Archer Aviation Inc. posted a movement of -15.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,421,240 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACHR is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR)

Raw Stochastic average of Archer Aviation Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.22%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Archer Aviation Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 62.59%, alongside a downfall of -53.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.83% during last recorded quarter.