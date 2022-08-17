ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) is priced at $50.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $50.82 and reached a high price of $51.24, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $50.86. The stock touched a low price of $50.80.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, ChemoCentryx Cancels Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced the cancellation of its second quarter 2022 financial results conference call scheduled for Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call is being cancelled due to the August 4, 2022, announcement that Amgen and ChemoCentryx, Inc. signed a definitive agreement pursuant to which Amgen would acquire ChemoCentryx. You can read further details here

ChemoCentryx Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $51.37 on 08/17/22, with the lowest value was $14.95 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) full year performance was 275.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ChemoCentryx Inc. shares are logging -0.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 288.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.11 and $51.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1065500 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) recorded performance in the market was 39.69%, having the revenues showcasing 164.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.62B, as it employees total of 178 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ChemoCentryx Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.42, with a change in the price was noted +26.45. In a similar fashion, ChemoCentryx Inc. posted a movement of +108.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,944,556 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCXI is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)

Raw Stochastic average of ChemoCentryx Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 98.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 98.82%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ChemoCentryx Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 68.13%, alongside a boost of 275.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 127.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 164.90% during last recorded quarter.