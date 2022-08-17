CalAmp Corp. (CAMP): Investors are paying attention to this stock

For the readers interested in the stock health of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP). It is currently valued at $6.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.34, after setting-off with the price of $6.09. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.09 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.80.Recently in News on July 28, 2022, CalAmp to Participate at Oppenheimer’s Technology, Internet and Communications Conference on August 10. CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping people and organizations improve operational performance with a data-driven solutions ecosystem, today announced its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kurt Binder, is scheduled to participate at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference, which will be held as a virtual event. Mr. Binder is scheduled to present at 4:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 and will be available throughout the day to meet with investors attending the conference. You can read further details here

CalAmp Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.62 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $3.90 for the same time period, recorded on 07/13/22.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) full year performance was -46.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CalAmp Corp. shares are logging -46.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.90 and $11.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1118944 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) recorded performance in the market was -11.47%, having the revenues showcasing 12.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 207.94M, as it employees total of 887 workers.

Specialists analysis on CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CalAmp Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.69, with a change in the price was noted -0.95. In a similar fashion, CalAmp Corp. posted a movement of -13.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 443,141 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CAMP is recording 8.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.93.

Trends and Technical analysis: CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)

Raw Stochastic average of CalAmp Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.57%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.79%, alongside a downfall of -46.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.82% during last recorded quarter.