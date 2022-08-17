Boiling and ready to burst as WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) last month performance was -29.25%

At the end of the latest market close, WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) was valued at $10.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.87 while reaching the peak value of $14.88 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.7636. The stock current value is $8.49.Recently in News on August 16, 2022, WeTrade Group Inc. Announces Strategic Cooperation with MobiLab Medical Innovatives Inc., globally launching an unparalleled and one-of-a-kind Monkeypox Virus testing kits with combined insurance coverage products. WeTrade Group Inc. (“WeTrade” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETG), an emerging growth company engaged in the business of providing software-as-a-services (SAAS) and cloud intelligent systems for micro-businesses, today announced the Company has entered into a strategic cooperation exclusive service agreement (the “Agreement”) on August 15, 2022 with MobiLab Medical Innovatives (“MobiLab”) to launch a globally unparalleled and one-of-a-kind Monkeypox Virus testing kits with combined insurance coverage products with world-leading insurance companies. MobiLab is in the business of providing smart solutions for individuals and companies of all sizes self-screening tests covering a wide range of majoy diseases, infections, viruses. With MobiLab CEO Andrew Tang’s expertise and experience acquired from his more than 20 years career spearheading innovations in over 20 countries in the industry of insurance underwriting and health management, MobiLab has designed two unique insurance coverage products for the Monkeypox testing kits:. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.50 on 08/05/22, with the lowest value was $1.68 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WeTrade Group Inc. shares are logging -83.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 466.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $50.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 831521 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) recorded performance in the market was 112.25%, having the revenues showcasing 88.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.12B, as it employees total of 76 workers.

Specialists analysis on WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the WeTrade Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.99, with a change in the price was noted +4.50. In a similar fashion, WeTrade Group Inc. posted a movement of +112.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 35,535 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WETG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

Raw Stochastic average of WeTrade Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.57%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 112.25%. The shares increased approximately by -50.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by -29.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 88.67% during last recorded quarter.