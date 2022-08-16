This is to seal it as Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) shares are up 43.61% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) was valued at $4.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.69 while reaching the peak value of $4.90 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.51. The stock current value is $5.14.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, Quoin Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on August 18th. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a clinical stage, specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, announced today that its second quarter 2022 financial results will be reported on Thursday, August 18, 2022 before the open of the financial markets. Management will also host a webcast and conference call on August 18, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a corporate update. You can read further details here

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.37 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $3.58 for the same time period, recorded on 08/01/22.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) full year performance was -97.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are logging -98.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.58 and $444.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1852760 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) recorded performance in the market was -79.25%, having the revenues showcasing -39.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.16M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Analysts verdict on Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.92, with a change in the price was noted -14.36. In a similar fashion, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. posted a movement of -73.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 973,698 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QNRX is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.13%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.64%, alongside a downfall of -97.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.41% during last recorded quarter.