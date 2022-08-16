Take note of this Trade Activity: The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Home Depot Inc. (HD), which is $328.58 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $315.76 after opening rate of $312.04 while the lowest price it went was recorded $310.15 before closing at $314.61.Recently in News on August 16, 2022, The Home Depot Announces Second Quarter Results; Reaffirms Fiscal 2022 Guidance. The Home Depot®, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $43.8 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of $2.7 billion, or 6.5 percent from the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Comparable sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 5.8 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 5.4 percent. You can read further details here

The Home Depot Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $417.84 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $264.51 for the same time period, recorded on 06/22/22.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) full year performance was -5.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Home Depot Inc. shares are logging -21.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $264.51 and $420.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4475197 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Home Depot Inc. (HD) recorded performance in the market was -24.19%, having the revenues showcasing 6.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 319.03B, as it employees total of 490600 workers.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the The Home Depot Inc. a BUY rating, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 297.68, with a change in the price was noted +10.43. In a similar fashion, The Home Depot Inc. posted a movement of +3.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,145,613 in trading volumes.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The Home Depot Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.65%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The Home Depot Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.19%, alongside a downfall of -5.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.28% during last recorded quarter.