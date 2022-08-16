Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.03M in the recent 3 months

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) is priced at $3.61 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.21 and reached a high price of $3.79, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.21. The stock touched a low price of $3.20.Recently in News on August 15, 2022, Stronghold Digital Mining Reschedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, August 16 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) (“Stronghold”, or the “Company”) is rescheduling its second quarter 2022 earnings conference to Tuesday, August 16 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares are logging -89.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 147.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.46 and $35.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2151972 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) recorded performance in the market was -71.91%, having the revenues showcasing 59.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 157.90M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.32, with a change in the price was noted -6.49. In a similar fashion, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. posted a movement of -64.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,309,555 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SDIG is recording 0.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Technical breakdown of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG)

Raw Stochastic average of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.86%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.91%. The shares increased approximately by 27.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 97.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 59.73% during last recorded quarter.