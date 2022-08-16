StoneCo Ltd. (STNE): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) was valued at $12.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.87 while reaching the peak value of $12.2307 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.765. The stock current value is $12.12.Recently in News on August 15, 2022, StoneCo Ltd. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 18, 2022. StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) (“Stone”) today announces that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 5:00pm ET (6:00pm BRT). A press release with second quarter 2022 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day. You can read further details here

StoneCo Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.66 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $6.81 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) full year performance was -77.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, StoneCo Ltd. shares are logging -78.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.81 and $55.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3378551 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) recorded performance in the market was -28.23%, having the revenues showcasing 38.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.54B, as it employees total of 15485 workers.

Analysts verdict on StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the StoneCo Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.79, with a change in the price was noted -2.25. In a similar fashion, StoneCo Ltd. posted a movement of -15.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,056,067 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STNE is recording 0.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of StoneCo Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.54%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of StoneCo Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.57%, alongside a downfall of -77.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.76% during last recorded quarter.