RLX Technology Inc. (RLX): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is priced at $1.58 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.61 and reached a high price of $1.61, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.59. The stock touched a low price of $1.53.Recently in News on July 22, 2022, RLX Technology Obtains License for Manufacturing Enterprise in China. RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that one of its subsidiaries has obtained a License for Manufacturing Enterprise from the department of tobacco monopoly administration under the State Council of the People’s Republic of China (the “State Tobacco Monopoly Administration”) to own the RELX brand and manufacture RELX branded e-vapor rechargeable devices, cartridge products, and products sold in combination with e-vapor rechargeable devices and cartridge products in compliance with China’s Administrative Measures for E-Cigarettes. The approved manufacturing capacity is 15,050,000 units of e-vapor rechargeable devices per year, 328,700,000 units of cartridge products per year, and 6,100,000 units of disposable e-vapor products per year. The valid term for the License for Manufacturing Enterprise obtained is from July 18, 2022 to July 31, 2023. You can read further details here

RLX Technology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.0900 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.1600 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) full year performance was -68.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RLX Technology Inc. shares are logging -78.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.16 and $7.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3159053 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) recorded performance in the market was -59.23%, having the revenues showcasing -18.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.46B, as it employees total of 1235 workers.

Market experts do have their say about RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the RLX Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9299, with a change in the price was noted -0.54. In a similar fashion, RLX Technology Inc. posted a movement of -25.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,274,376 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RLX is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Raw Stochastic average of RLX Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.69%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of RLX Technology Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.18%, alongside a downfall of -68.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.04% during last recorded quarter.