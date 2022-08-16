Reason’s why QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $6.33

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) is priced at $2.19 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.71 and reached a high price of $2.19, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.70. The stock touched a low price of $1.64.Recently in News on August 8, 2022, QualTek Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights. You can read further details here

QualTek Services Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.4300 on 02/15/22, with the lowest value was $0.9700 for the same time period, recorded on 07/26/22.

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) full year performance was -77.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, QualTek Services Inc. shares are logging -78.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $10.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 764449 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) recorded performance in the market was -77.95%, having the revenues showcasing -2.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 100.10M, as it employees total of 5225 workers.

Analysts verdict on QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the QualTek Services Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8700, with a change in the price was noted -0.68. In a similar fashion, QualTek Services Inc. posted a movement of -23.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 218,802 in trading volumes.

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of QualTek Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.02%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of QualTek Services Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.45%, alongside a downfall of -77.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 95.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.67% during last recorded quarter.