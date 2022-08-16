Investors have a limited window left to buy Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY). It is currently valued at $33.93. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $34.00, after setting-off with the price of $30.52. Company’s stock value dipped to $29.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $30.86.Recently in News on August 10, 2022, Getty Images Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (“Getty Images”) (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Getty Images Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) full year performance was 247.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Getty Images Holdings Inc. shares are logging -10.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 331.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.86 and $37.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 857651 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) recorded performance in the market was 242.73%, having the revenues showcasing 241.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.11B, as it employees total of 1600 workers.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Getty Images Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GETY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Getty Images Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 242.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 243.07%, alongside a boost of 247.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 247.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 241.35% during last recorded quarter.