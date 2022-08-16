Inter & Co Inc. (INTR): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Inter & Co Inc. (INTR). It is currently valued at $3.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.52, after setting-off with the price of $3.14. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.11 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.14.Recently in News on August 15, 2022, Inter&Co, Inc Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Inter&Co (NASDAQ: INTR | B3:INBR31), a leading Brazilian Super App offering financial and non-financial services, reported today financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Financial results are expressed in Brazilian reais and are presented under IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards). The full earnings release has been made available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ri.bancointer.com.br/intereco. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Inter & Co Inc. shares are logging -12.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.10 and $4.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 559412 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) recorded performance in the market was 0.57%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.38B, as it employees total of 3898 workers.

Analysts verdict on Inter & Co Inc. (INTR)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Inter & Co Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INTR is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.16%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Inter & Co Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.57%. The shares increased approximately by -3.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.44% in the period of the last 30 days.