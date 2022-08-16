Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), which is $0.69 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.72 after opening rate of $0.71 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.70 before closing at $0.71.Recently in News on August 12, 2022, Ideanomics Receives Anticipated Notice of Additional Filing Delinquency from Nasdaq. Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”), a global company focused on accelerating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles (EV), today announced that, as expected, the Company received an additional notice of non-compliance from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) due to the Company’s failure to timely file the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). As previously disclosed, the Company earlier received notices from Nasdaq regarding its non-compliance with the Rule with respect to the Forms 10-K and 10-Q for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and quarter ended March 31, 2022, respectively. The Company plans to regain compliance with the filing requirement by no later than September 12, 2022, which is the deadline in order to remain compliant with Nasdaq requirements. In the event that such deadline is not met then the Company will apply to Nasdaq for a hearing panel. You can read further details here

Ideanomics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4500 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.5071 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) full year performance was -68.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ideanomics Inc. shares are logging -72.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $2.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1868872 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) recorded performance in the market was -40.99%, having the revenues showcasing 13.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 341.01M, as it employees total of 110 workers.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Ideanomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7308, with a change in the price was noted -0.26. In a similar fashion, Ideanomics Inc. posted a movement of -27.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,158,688 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IDEX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.16%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ideanomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.58%, alongside a downfall of -68.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.57% during last recorded quarter.