HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.86

Let’s start up with the current stock price of HyreCar Inc. (HYRE), which is $1.27 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.50 after opening rate of $1.11 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.025 before closing at $1.03.Recently in News on August 15, 2022, HyreCar Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and food and package delivery services, today reported financial results and provided a corporate update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

HyreCar Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.8400 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.5599 for the same time period, recorded on 07/01/22.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) full year performance was -87.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HyreCar Inc. shares are logging -89.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 126.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $12.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1703957 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) recorded performance in the market was -73.04%, having the revenues showcasing 16.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.02M, as it employees total of 76 workers.

Analysts verdict on HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the HyreCar Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2230, with a change in the price was noted -1.69. In a similar fashion, HyreCar Inc. posted a movement of -57.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 271,465 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HYRE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of HyreCar Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.87%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of HyreCar Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -73.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.22%, alongside a downfall of -87.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 38.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 64.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.51% during last recorded quarter.