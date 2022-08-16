Here is why Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.25%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK), which is $0.46 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.54 after opening rate of $0.52 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.50 before closing at $0.54.Recently in News on August 15, 2022, Remark Holdings Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022. For complete details of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, please see Remark’s filings with the SEC (www.sec.gov). You can read further details here

Remark Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0900 on 02/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.3800 for the same time period, recorded on 06/24/22.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) full year performance was -55.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Remark Holdings Inc. shares are logging -93.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $6.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2132694 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) recorded performance in the market was -45.54%, having the revenues showcasing 14.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.09M, as it employees total of 74 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Remark Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5221, with a change in the price was noted -0.36. In a similar fashion, Remark Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -43.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,440,954 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MARK is recording 4.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Raw Stochastic average of Remark Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.59%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Remark Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.29%, alongside a downfall of -55.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.87% during last recorded quarter.