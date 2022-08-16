Gear up for the change! RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) has hit the volume of 892557

Let’s start up with the current stock price of RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT), which is $17.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $17.79 after opening rate of $14.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.05 before closing at $13.61.Recently in News on August 10, 2022, RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter Results. RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 2, 2022. You can read further details here

RCM Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.82 on 06/06/22, with the lowest value was $5.22 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) full year performance was 303.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RCM Technologies Inc. shares are logging -40.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 331.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.00 and $28.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 892557 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) recorded performance in the market was 142.42%, having the revenues showcasing -4.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 191.76M, as it employees total of 3880 workers.

Specialists analysis on RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RCM Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.96, with a change in the price was noted +8.70. In a similar fashion, RCM Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +101.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 227,103 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCMT is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT)

Raw Stochastic average of RCM Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.78%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 142.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 153.08%, alongside a boost of 303.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.85% during last recorded quarter.