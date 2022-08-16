Gear up for the change! AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has hit the volume of 1886750

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is priced at $0.68 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.75 and reached a high price of $0.79, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.79. The stock touched a low price of $0.74.Recently in News on August 16, 2022, AgEagle Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Three and Six Month Revenues Climb 173% and 151%, Respectively, Over Prior Year’s Comparable Periods. You can read further details here

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7900 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.5777 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) full year performance was -79.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares are logging -82.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.58 and $3.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1886750 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) recorded performance in the market was -49.74%, having the revenues showcasing 4.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 63.24M, as it employees total of 121 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8088, with a change in the price was noted -0.54. In a similar fashion, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. posted a movement of -43.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,918,641 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UAVS is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

Raw Stochastic average of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.74%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.87%, alongside a downfall of -79.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.53% during last recorded quarter.