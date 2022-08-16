Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI)

At the end of the latest market close, Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) was valued at $39.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $39.625 while reaching the peak value of $39.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $38.39. The stock current value is $41.18.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, Bath & Body Works Invites You to Listen to the Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Webcast. In conjunction with the Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) second quarter 2022 earnings release, which will cross the wire after market close on Wednesday, Aug. 17, you are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 9:00 a.m. ET with Bath & Body Works executives. You can read further details here

Bath & Body Works Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $71.51 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $25.75 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) full year performance was -35.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bath & Body Works Inc. shares are logging -49.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.75 and $82.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2986166 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) recorded performance in the market was -43.83%, having the revenues showcasing -23.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.80B, as it employees total of 8800 workers.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Bath & Body Works Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 40.52, with a change in the price was noted -8.43. In a similar fashion, Bath & Body Works Inc. posted a movement of -17.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,234,908 in trading volumes.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Bath & Body Works Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.69%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bath & Body Works Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.65%, alongside a downfall of -35.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.15% during last recorded quarter.