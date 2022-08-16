FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

At the end of the latest market close, FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) was valued at $1.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.91 while reaching the peak value of $2.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.898. The stock current value is $2.30.Recently in News on August 10, 2022, FlexShopper, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

FlexShopper Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4900 on 08/15/22, with the lowest value was $0.8300 for the same time period, recorded on 08/01/22.

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) full year performance was 0.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FlexShopper Inc. shares are logging -39.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 178.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.83 and $3.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2645602 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) recorded performance in the market was -2.13%, having the revenues showcasing 164.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.25M, as it employees total of 137 workers.

Specialists analysis on FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the FlexShopper Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1700, with a change in the price was noted +0.56. In a similar fashion, FlexShopper Inc. posted a movement of +32.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 132,696 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FPAY is recording 13.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 12.92.

Trends and Technical analysis: FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY)

Raw Stochastic average of FlexShopper Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.28%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.72%, alongside a boost of 0.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 94.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 143.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 164.31% during last recorded quarter.