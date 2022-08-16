Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) was valued at $55.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $51.81 while reaching the peak value of $51.9799 and lowest value recorded on the day was $48.04. The stock current value is $50.09.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Reports Record Net Income for the Second Quarter of 2022. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk,” “Eagle” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the midsize drybulk vessel segment, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $78.75 on 06/06/22, with the lowest value was $38.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) full year performance was 18.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares are logging -36.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.21 and $78.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 847336 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) recorded performance in the market was 10.09%, having the revenues showcasing -21.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 680.22M, as it employees total of 1000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 59.77, with a change in the price was noted -13.40. In a similar fashion, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. posted a movement of -21.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 435,372 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EGLE is recording 0.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Technical breakdown of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)

Raw Stochastic average of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.83%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.26%, alongside a boost of 18.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.46% during last recorded quarter.