Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for TREASURE GLOBAL INC (TGL)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TREASURE GLOBAL INC (TGL), which is $7.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.01 after opening rate of $7.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.25 before closing at $8.40.Recently in News on August 15, 2022, Treasure Global Inc Announces Closing of Upsized $9.2 Million Initial Public Offering, Nasdaq Listing, and Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option. Treasure Global Inc (Nasdaq: TGL) (“TGI”, or the “Company”), an innovative e-commerce platform providing seamless payment solutions and rewards programs, today announced the closing of its previously announced upsized initial public offering of 2,300,000 shares of its common stock, which included the full exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option, at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $9.2 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TREASURE GLOBAL INC shares are logging -63.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.55 and $19.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3527607 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TREASURE GLOBAL INC (TGL) recorded performance in the market was -59.60%.

Specialists analysis on TREASURE GLOBAL INC (TGL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TREASURE GLOBAL INC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: TREASURE GLOBAL INC (TGL)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.60%.