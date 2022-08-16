Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) is priced at $1.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.085 and reached a high price of $1.10, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.19. The stock touched a low price of $1.05.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, Cryptyde, Inc. and Argo Energy Announce Energy Program Development Agreement. Cryptyde, Inc., or the Company, (NASDAQ: TYDE) a company offering comprehensive, scalable Web3 services utilizing blockchain technologies, announced today the recent signing of an Energy Program Development Agreement with Argo Energy, LLC. Cryptyde expects the program will help the Company source locations to house and operate the infrastructure required for it to offer Bitcoin mining services, including co-location services, over the coming years. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cryptyde Inc. shares are logging -94.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.87 and $18.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2010296 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) recorded performance in the market was -92.90%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.61M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cryptyde Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TYDE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.59%.

Considering, the past performance of Cryptyde Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -92.90%. The shares -0.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.88% in the period of the last 30 days.